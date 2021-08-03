Muso General Muzka feels targeted after his six cows are stolen and butchered

Legendary disco musician Chris Mkhonto, who is also known as General Muzka, has fallen prey to stock theft after his six cows were stolen and slaughtered in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga.



Mkhonto said his livestock was stolen in Cunningmore on Monday last week, adding that two of the cattle were pregnant. ..