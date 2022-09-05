Manhunt launched for police station robbers
05 September 2022 - 07:10
Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt after armed suspects attacked and robbed Grootvlei Police Station and made off with three 9mm pistols, an R5 rifle, one shotgun and 180 live ammunition.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the incident took place in the early hours of Saturday, when one pistol was forcefully taken from an officer and the rest were taken from the station’s safe. ..
