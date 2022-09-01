×

News

Five suspects arrested after robbery at Piet Retief supermarket

By Staff Reporter - 01 September 2022 - 21:28
Police arrested five suspects and seized three firearms after a robbery at a supermarket in Piet Retief. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Police arrested five men after a robbery at a supermarket in Piet Retief in Mpumalanga on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the group of armed suspects stormed into the Pick n Pay supermarket at 1pm and robbed people inside the shop of several items, including cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash.  The suspects then fled in a VW Jetta.

Law-enforcement agencies who were alerted about the robbery spotted the vehicle on the N12 near Piet Retief. After stopping the vehicle which was occupied by four men, police found three firearms with ammunition as well as some cigarettes and cash.

“The four were arrested and the members managed to obtain information that led them to apprehend the fifth suspect, who is believed to be part of the group,” police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said.

The five suspects are expected to appear in the Piet Retief magistrate's court on Monday to face charges including possession of unlicensed firearms with ammunition and possession of suspected stolen property.

“The firearms will undergo ballistic testing to determine if they were used in other crimes,” Mohlala said.

TimesLIVE

