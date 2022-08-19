There’s something rotten here, says lawyer in Gardee murder case
Call for three suspects to be freed
The lawyer representing two men accused of killing Hillary Gardee wants the court to subpoena the police with regard to a confession statement allegedly made by the fourth suspect in the case which he believes will exonerate his clients.
Adv Ncobizitha Mlilo is representing Philemon Lukhele and Albert Gama in the murder case in the Nelspruit magistrate's court. Police said they had arrested Hlabirwa Rasie Nkune last week but the man is yet to appear in court. ..
