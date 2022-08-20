Two suspects who allegedly attempted to hijack a delivery vehicle in Shatale, Bushbuckridge, are under police guard in hospital after being rescued from angry community members who assaulted them on Thursday.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mphlala said police received information the two suspects, aged 26 and 28, were carrying guns when they allegedly attempted to hijack the vehicle.
“Their notorious action angered community members who mobilised and risked their lives and faced a hail of bullets from the suspects and vowed to apprehend them. The community members eventually apprehended the two,” Mohlala said.
On their arrival, police found two firearms, five live rounds of ammunition and a toy gun in the suspects' possession.
“They were arrested and are currently under police guard in hospital due to injuries sustained while cornered by community members.”
Mohlala said the suspects will face charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
He said they could face more charges after further investigations.
TimesLIVE
Police rescue two suspects assaulted by angry community after attempted hijacking
Image: SAPS
Two suspects who allegedly attempted to hijack a delivery vehicle in Shatale, Bushbuckridge, are under police guard in hospital after being rescued from angry community members who assaulted them on Thursday.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mphlala said police received information the two suspects, aged 26 and 28, were carrying guns when they allegedly attempted to hijack the vehicle.
“Their notorious action angered community members who mobilised and risked their lives and faced a hail of bullets from the suspects and vowed to apprehend them. The community members eventually apprehended the two,” Mohlala said.
On their arrival, police found two firearms, five live rounds of ammunition and a toy gun in the suspects' possession.
“They were arrested and are currently under police guard in hospital due to injuries sustained while cornered by community members.”
Mohlala said the suspects will face charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
He said they could face more charges after further investigations.
TimesLIVE
Two men stoned, burnt to death after trying to kidnap a woman
Two suspects to appear in court for allegedly torching a house and three high-end vehicles
Police happen upon hijack suspects in routine stop and search
North West man captured on video fighting back against criminals refuses to open case: police
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos