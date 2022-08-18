SAPS instructed to get statement from Godongwana on alleged sexual assault

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has been instructed to provide detectives investigating an allegation of sexual assault against him with a statement.
A case of sexual assault was opened against the minister by an Mpumalanga masseuse last week.
The minister, who has denied the allegations, is alleged to have assaulted the masseuse while on holiday with his wife in the Kruger National Park.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala confirmed to TimesLIVE that the investigating officer had received the docket back from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) with the instruction to take a warning statement from the minister.
He said the docket was given to the NPA on Monday and returned to the police on Thursday.
Asked when the minister would be required to provide the statement, Mohlala said: “The statement will be taken depending on the person’s availability. We will be giving him a fair and reasonable time. The investigating officer is in the process of making arrangements.
“As soon as we obtain the statement, we will return the docket to the prosecutor.
“A decision on whether any charges will be laid will be based on the recommendation of the prosecutor. That recommendation will be made once the accused has provided their statement.”
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
