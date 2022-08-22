SOWETAN | Once-model municipality in danger
For two decades, the Steve Tshwete municipality in Mpumalanga has been hailed as one of the few shining examples of good local government in SA.
With clean audits and consistent delivery of basic services, some members of the community told this newspaper last year that the seed of efficiency was planted back in the ‘90s during the transition period. ..
