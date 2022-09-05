I wasn't pushed, as a leader you know when to go: Makhura
Gauteng ANC blasts national leaders for playing politics ahead of conference
05 September 2022 - 07:15
As the ANC in Gauteng clarified that premier David Makhura still remained in his position, its leaders accused national leaders of sowing divisions in the province.
Reports surfaced on Sunday that Makhura had been recalled by the provincial executive committee (PEC) after a special sitting on Friday. However, joined by the province’s top five, Makhura told a media briefing on Sunday he was still the premier, but stressed he was ready to hand over the reins to the next chosen premier...
I wasn't pushed, as a leader you know when to go: Makhura
Gauteng ANC blasts national leaders for playing politics ahead of conference
As the ANC in Gauteng clarified that premier David Makhura still remained in his position, its leaders accused national leaders of sowing divisions in the province.
Reports surfaced on Sunday that Makhura had been recalled by the provincial executive committee (PEC) after a special sitting on Friday. However, joined by the province’s top five, Makhura told a media briefing on Sunday he was still the premier, but stressed he was ready to hand over the reins to the next chosen premier...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos