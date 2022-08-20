Illegal mining problem can be solved, says Gauteng premier Makhura

Green Door is a safe site which offers victims of gender-based violence (GBV) services such as emotional containment, trauma debriefing and referral to the nearest police station to open a case.
The launch of Green Door is aimed at curbing the scourge of GBV in the area and follows the mass rape incident in Krugersdorp recently which shocked the country.
Addressing the community, West Rand district police commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana said police had conducted crime-fighting operations in the area and would continue to do so.
“In this area, our challenge is that our communities are housing those undocumented foreigners and zama zamas [illegal miners].”
Kekana said some of the illegal miners were living in back rooms or were “even given the whole house” and could pay up to six months rent.
“We came here to do operations but residents blocked us because [undocumented foreigners] are paying them rent. It is not wrong to give people accommodation but [first]verify who they are.
“We need our communities to assist us. In some instances when we were busy in communities arresting these illegal miners and undocumented people, we are stoned. They will block the roads and say we are taking bread out of their mouths,” said Kekana.
Makhura said he supported the township economy and encouraged the building of back rooms as it helped people generate income. But he warned that harbouring criminals would have dire consequences.
Renting to undocumented people and local criminals meant communities were breaking the law.
“If the police come to your house and you are renting that space to people involved in crime you will be held liable,” he said.
A Rietvallei community leader, Nelly Matjikisa, said Green Door would help residents to report cases close to their home instead of having to travel long distances.
She said victims of GBV in the area faced dire challenges when they needed to report incidents to the police.
“We have so many cases of GBV and rape in our community but the Green Door will help a lot,” she said.
Illegal mining problem can be solved, says Gauteng premier Makhura
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba/ TimesLive
Gauteng premier David Makhura believes the issue of illegal mining can be solved if the mining community accommodates small-scale artisanal miners.
“With the issue of illegal mining, there are several interventions needed and one of them is that we would like to see small-scale artisanal miners given space in SA,” he said.
Makhura said SA was not known for artisanal miners but there was a need for people in the formal mining sector to allow involvement by others.
“Not the kind of mining where they will need heavy capital equipment but in communities around SA where we have mines, we need that. This is a matter that requires policy from the department of mineral resources & energy, we need a significant policy shift to encourage this type of mining.”
He said this would be one of the most significant interventions in the fight against illegal mining in the country.
“We need artisanal mining to be regularised and to deal with illegal mining from all perspectives.” He said one perspective was that the people involved in illegal mining in SA were foreigners without proper documents.
The premier was talking on the sidelines of the launch of the Green Door in Rietvallei, Krugersdorp, along with Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko on Friday afternoon.
