Rand Water undertakes condition assessments of infrastructure to ascertain whether it can sustain water demand.
“In the event that the asset [infrastructure] itself is showing deterioration, we initiate a project to either replace or augment it.”
If an asset such as a pipeline appears to be adequate for future water demands, they initiate a project to improve it.
“The work we are doing now, from August 19 to tomorrow morning [Tuesday], is to integrate the new pipeline into the old one. We are disconnecting that portion that has been flagged to be a weak spot and connecting this new one.” .
Work was progressing well and was ahead of schedule.
“We hope that by 8.30am tomorrow, as planned, we will be done with everything.”
Rand Water to complete new pipeline maintenance work by Tuesday morning
Rand Water expects to complete maintenance work on some of its pipelines by 8.30am on Tuesday.
The water utility scheduled planned maintenance of its newly constructed B6 pipeline from August 19 to 23.
The 2.3km portion of the pipe was flagged as a weak spot about two years ago during a condition assessment.
“The pipe was fine, but the 2.3km [section] was flagged,” said Zuikerbosch water treatment plant executive manager Eddie Singo.
