×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Property of woman accused of witchcraft trashed

Victim bemoans lack of action from the police

26 August 2022 - 07:04

A Soweto woman has fled her home after the community had accused of being a witch.

The mother of three children abandoned her RDP house in Braamfischerville in June following a series of threats to her life...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...