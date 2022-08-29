The director-general in the KwaZulu-Natal premier’s office, Nonhlanhla Mkhize, has been arrested on allegations of defeating the ends of justice and intimidation for allegedly threatening the Mhlathuze Water board to stop an investigation into financial irregularities.
Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo said Mkhize, 58, was arrested at her home on Monday after an investigation by the national clean audit task team.
A 47-year-old accomplice was also arrested.
“The chairperson of Mhlathuze Water board of KwaZulu-Natal reported allegations of irregular appointment of service providers (legal panel) without following the supply chain management protocols of the Mhlathuze Water board, as well as contravention of section 51(1) of the Public Finance Management Act, by not complying with the operational policies of the public entity,” said Mbambo.
“Investigations revealed that some senior officials are implicated in the irregularities which resulted in the Mhlathuze Water board being prejudiced by an amount of about R37m.
Director-general in KZN premier’s office arrested for allegedly trying to stop water board investigation
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
The director-general in the KwaZulu-Natal premier’s office, Nonhlanhla Mkhize, has been arrested on allegations of defeating the ends of justice and intimidation for allegedly threatening the Mhlathuze Water board to stop an investigation into financial irregularities.
Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo said Mkhize, 58, was arrested at her home on Monday after an investigation by the national clean audit task team.
A 47-year-old accomplice was also arrested.
“The chairperson of Mhlathuze Water board of KwaZulu-Natal reported allegations of irregular appointment of service providers (legal panel) without following the supply chain management protocols of the Mhlathuze Water board, as well as contravention of section 51(1) of the Public Finance Management Act, by not complying with the operational policies of the public entity,” said Mbambo.
“Investigations revealed that some senior officials are implicated in the irregularities which resulted in the Mhlathuze Water board being prejudiced by an amount of about R37m.
Ex-chair Sihle Zikalala fails to make it into ANC KZN provincial executive committee
“Following the investigation thereof and compilation of the forensic report, the chairperson of the Mhlathuze Water board allegedly received a visit from an unknown person at her home claiming to be from the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and that he was sent by the senior manager in the premier's office.
“The individual [allegedly] threatened the chairperson with arrest and demanded the forensic report. He further insisted that the complainant must stop the investigation.”
It later emerged that the person was not from the NIA and that he was in cahoots with people of interests implicated in the investigation.
“The operation is ongoing and so far two more people implicated into the malfeasance at Mhlathuze Water have been arrested on charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering. All arrested individuals will appear in the Durban magistrate's court soon.”
More arrests were imminent, added Mbambo.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos