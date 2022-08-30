Decades ago, as a tourist I spent several days on the beautiful Yangtze River, China's longest and largest river, then, but now I might have to walk its journey as a result of the drought there.
Millenia ago Jesus walked on water on the Sea of Galilee, a lake in Israel – "they behold Jesus walking on the sea". I also sailed on it a few years ago but unless there is divine intervention, I might be walking on Sea of Galilee's dry bed soon as it's unlikely humans will be able to solve the climate change problems.
Anyone who tries to deny climate change should be struck down by lighting as they are denying reality and delaying the acceptance of the urgent need to solve our climate problems, that are shown by weather events which used to be once in a century becoming so frequent that are now just "normal" events.
Spread the word, especially to politicians, that we need solutions and maybe do pray for divine intervention as it might be the only option.
Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia
READER LETTER | Beware the dry price of climate change
Image: Reuters/Baz Ratner
