SOWETAN | Violence in protests is pointless
By Sowetan - 29 August 2022 - 11:37
We all have a right to protest and air our grievances in SA, however destroying property and infrastructure as we exercise our right is unacceptable.
Residents of Tongaat in KwaZulu-Natal burnt water tanks on Thursday when they protested over water shortages which began in the area after the floods in April. They complained that the eThekwini municipality was not providing enough water tanks for them...
SOWETAN | Violence in protests is pointless
We all have a right to protest and air our grievances in SA, however destroying property and infrastructure as we exercise our right is unacceptable.
Residents of Tongaat in KwaZulu-Natal burnt water tanks on Thursday when they protested over water shortages which began in the area after the floods in April. They complained that the eThekwini municipality was not providing enough water tanks for them...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos