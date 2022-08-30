About 10,000 Tshwane residents pilfering power
City introduces amnesty for non-payers
About 10,000 residents of the City of Tshwane are stealing electricity while the city battles an electricity crisis, much like most metros in Gauteng.
Illegal connections, faulty meters and meter tampering cost the municipality R1.3bn during the 2021/2022 financial year...
