South Africa

Cops probe botched 'hit' on taxi owner after Centurion Golf Estate shooting

11 August 2022 - 12:35
A taxi boss was shot and wounded in front of Centurion Golf Estate. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat

Gauteng police are searching for suspects after a taxi owner was shot and wounded in front of Centurion Golf Estate near Pretoria on Wednesday evening.

Four assailants travelling in a white BMW allegedly drove to the estate's parking area and started shooting at the 56-year-old taxi owner.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said the man is affiliated to a taxi association in Pretoria.

“We are investigating an attempted murder charge,” said Kweza.

The taxi owner was allegedly travelling with a friend in his vehicle when they arrived at the estate. When the victim got out of the vehicle, the suspects started shooting.

A patrolling security officer retaliated, shooting at the suspects. Police confirmed AK47 and R5 cartridges were found on the scene. The victim was transported to hospital.

