South Africa

Stolen sheep loaded as ‘passengers’ in minibus taxi

By TimesLIVE - 11 July 2022 - 14:11
A 43-year-old minibus occupant was arrested for possession of 21 suspected stolen sheep.
Image: SAPS

A minibus taxi loaded with 21 suspected stolen sheep was intercepted by North West police.

Lt-Col Amanda Funani said the vigilance of two Vryburg police officers resulted in the arrest of a 43-year-old minibus occupant on Saturday.

The Vryburg K9 unit members were conducting patrols on the N14 between Vryburg and Kuruman when they came across a stationary minibus at about 1am. Two individuals fled, leaving one man behind.

“A search led to the discovery of 21 sheep loaded in the minibus.

“The suspect was arrested after failing to account for their possession and the vehicle was impounded.”

Funani said preliminary investigation showed the minibus ran out of petrol while the suspects travelled to a yet-to-be determined destination from Kuruman in Northern Cape.

The sheep were allegedly stolen at Tsineng village.

The lawful owner of the animals was traced through identifying marks, she said.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Vryburg magistrate’s court on Monday.

The court will on Monday also hear another stock theft case.

Two cow carcasses were found in a Mahindra SUV after a farmer heard suspects in his kraal and alerted police, Funani said.

“Although three suspects managed to run away and evaded arrest, the driver was apprehended.”

The vehicle was also impounded.

TimesLIVE

