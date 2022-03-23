E-hailing operators detail their cash misery
Regulations will improve our income, says owner
When Bongani*, 38, was retrenched from his previous job two years ago, he thought with the R200,000 package he received he’d able to venture into the e-hailing business and live a comfortable life.
However, within months into the business, Bongani saw his dream turn into a nightmare as he had acquired more debt while his venture was not making the returns he had hoped for...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.