E-hailing operators detail their cash misery

Regulations will improve our income, says owner

When Bongani*, 38, was retrenched from his previous job two years ago, he thought with the R200,000 package he received he’d able to venture into the e-hailing business and live a comfortable life.



However, within months into the business, Bongani saw his dream turn into a nightmare as he had acquired more debt while his venture was not making the returns he had hoped for...