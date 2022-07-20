×

South Africa

Police find cop who disappeared after corruption accusation

20 July 2022 - 15:13
A former officer who disappeared after being accused of corruption, was found on Tuesday and arrested.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

A Gauteng police sergeant who disappeared after allegations of corruption, was found on Tuesday, hiding in a village in Limpopo.

The Germiston-based Hawks team, assisted by police from Vhulaudzi in Limpopo, arrested the 46-year-old for corruption.

According to police, in 2016 the suspect, who was stationed at Thembisa, approached the complainant, whose vehicle was impounded after it was used in the commission of a crime. 

She reportedly demanded R12,000 to release it. She received the money but the complainant did not receive their bakkie back.

In 2017, she pretended to be a police captain when she allegedly approached a taxi driver who was involved in an accident in Olifantsfontein, and demanded cash to “squash” the docket. She was allegedly paid R6,000, meanwhile the taxi owner reported the matter and opened a case against her.  

Upon hearing about the allegation, she resigned and disappeared from Gauteng.

The Hawks got hold of the dockets and a warrant for her arrest was issued.

She will appear at the Dzanani magistrate’s court on Wednesday. The matter will be transferred to the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court in Gauteng. 

TimesLIVE

