‘I don’t know how I survived tavern shooting'
21 patrons killed at the weekend
By Bafana Nzimande, Thulani Mbele and Mpho Koka - 11 July 2022 - 07:20
For 10 minutes *Andile squeezed his body underneath the pool table at Mdlalose’s Tavern in Orlando East, Soweto, while a man with an AK-47 stood by the door, about two metres from him, randomly shot at patrons.
As injured patrons fell on the floor next the shaken Andile, the AK-47-wielding man ran away and seconds later, two more men armed with 9mm guns walked in to finish off whoever they thought was still alive. The three gunmen then sped off, leaving behind horrific scenes that shocked the country yesterday morning. ..
