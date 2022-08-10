×

South Africa

‘When I say I’m a toolmaker, people assume spanners and screwdrivers’

Two women break mould in male-dominated industry

10 August 2022 - 08:02
Amanda Maliba Entertainment reporter

When Puseletso Mmutle and Goitseone Mohale matriculated, they had no idea what  toolmakers did.

The two, from Pretoria, are today making strides in the male-dominated industry. Mmutle, 26, is currently lecturing after briefly working as a toolmaker. Mohale, 29, specialises in making aeroplane parts. ..

