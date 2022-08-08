Property developer ordered to rebuild houses it destroyed
Former residents unhappy with temporary, totally inadequate, accommodation
The Land Claims Court has compelled a Gauteng property developer to rebuild 15 houses that it demolished last month.
The court ruled in favour of 15 families from Mogale City’s Plot 77 who had their homes unlawfully demolished by MaxxLiving after the company allegedly bought the land from Mogale City Municipality. However, the municipality has since denied owning or selling the land to MaxxLiving. ..
