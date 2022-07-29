Kamo WW carves entrepreneurship niche in social media

Digital content creator Kamo WW is making great strides in online entertainment space.
The 20-year-old of Springs on the East Rand thanks the power of social media for her rising star.
Kamo WW, born Kamohelo Pule, admits to always knowing which career route he was going to follow from as early as when he was in grade 9 and at the time still based in Brits, North West.
Despite limited exposure that comes with living in a small town, Kamo quietly set out in his mission from the age of 15. He started with Instagram as his main platform where he would market himself with hopes of being a social media influencer.
In due course she managed to gain 20,000 followers, a commendable start in a highly competitive space. However, he knew it was not enough.
“My start in the industry was really by putting in the hard work. I was in a small town where our opportunities were slim to none but that didn't stop me from taking these crazy beautiful pictures and post them to get traction,” he explains.
Kamo has had a unique upbringing. After being born in Pretoria, the family moved to Springs. Later on he was sent to Brits to continue with his education.
Two years after moving back to Gauteng, things are looking up for him. The young creative has since created a partnership with his friends Oratile Masedi aka Coachella Randy and Kagiso Mogola, who both hail from Pretoria, to launch a new YouTube reality show called Birth Of Stars (BOS). The show documents the building of their careers as influencers.
Masedi is the son of the late entertainer Vinolia Mashego.
In just a month since its launch, they have garnered more than 50,000 subscribers, with their first episode peaking at over 500,000 views.
Their show is produced by designer extraordinaire Orapeleng Modutle.
“The BOS YouTube channel took us over a year to get off the ground. It started from us collaborating on each other’s channels, laughing and having fun really. The views were always high, and I guess taking this step was natural.
“Then Orapeleng reached out to all of us individually, wanting to contribute towards our work. The idea was initially to launch a podcast but we were not feeling it. Then the idea of a reality show came up and he (Orapeleng) took it a notch up with a glam team, a production company, the works,” he says.
But before reaching this feat, Kamo WW was always working in the background to build a name for himself.
“Coming to Joburg to pursue this career was also part of a bigger plan. While I waited to complete school, I continued with these posts and tagging brands and creating content.
“I continued with tagging brands. Adidas became the first to reach out to me then Converse followed. I worked with both the brands and that marked my official beginning.”
He has since hooked up with esteemed photographers in Jozi, to help style his content with funky pictures, but he still wanted more.
He went to casting agents and bagged a few commercial gigs.
“Moving onto platforms such as TikTok broadened my horizon. I was able to showcase my creativity, in dance and fashion, and a whole lot more that has gained me a following.”
He currently sits on over 600,000 followers and 10.3 million views on the video sharing platform.
“Social media is literally my life. I know nothing outside of it because it made me believe that I can actually build a name and a life from it.
“The world of social media has created this life that I am living and I know there's more for me,” he says.
Kamo WW carves entrepreneurship niche in social media
BOS reality show attracts huge following
Image: Supplied
