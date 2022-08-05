He had nothing to do with it, says deceased Tembisa man's family
Pensioner died when protesters tried to bomb an ATM
The family of one of the two men who died during an explosion when there was a violent protest in Tembisa, on the East Rand, say their father had just gone out to buy maas.
Isaac Hlongwane, 69, died during an explosion when protesters tried to bomb an ATM at the Rabasotho customer care centre on Monday...
