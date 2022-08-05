×

South Africa

How rape robbed Nkululeko Nkewu of mother’s care and warmth

Son tries to grasp mom’s anguish

05 August 2022 - 11:06
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

Sport journalist and presenter Nkululeko Nkewu has shared the hardships of being a product of rape and growing up in a relationship with a mother who could not love him because of how he was conceived. 

Nkewu, 32, was born in 1990 in Nyanga, Western Cape, to a teenage mother who was raped allegedly by a relative she had been living with...

