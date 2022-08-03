Blocked roads hinder collection of victim's body
Family distraught that Shabalala remains lay in the open for hours
The family of Eugene Linda Shabalala who was killed allegedly by an Ekurhuleni metro police officer during a violent protest in Tembisa, tried to get to the scene but were unable to as roads were blocked by residents.
Shabalala was gunned down when an officer leaned against the boundary wall and shot him outside a house on George Nyanga Drive opposite the Rabasotho Customer Care Centre, which was looted and partly burnt. Cars were also torched...
