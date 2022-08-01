The offices were broken into and items such as TV screens, fridges and computers were also set alight, while some protesters took advantage and looted items such a grass cutters, toilet papers and heaters.
Others yelled: “No looting. We burn everything.”
“We were standing in the yard watching as people were burning items when the officer aimed at him and shot.
“We ran and some tried to help him as he was bleeding but he died on the spot. I don’t know why they shot at us in our yard when the violence was outside.”
Protesters closed off main roads in the area demanding that the Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell address them over high electricity tariffs.
Pheta Molonyama was killed earlier in the day.
Molonyama's neighbour Mathapelo Mahole said she was called to the scene at around 6.45am where she found his bloodied body.
"I then rushed to his house and went to call his mother. When we arrived at the scene, the nyala [which had police officer] that had shot at him was still there.
"You could see that he was shot in the back. It was unnecessary,” Mahole said.
He was among a group people who were marching along Reverend RJT Namane Street when metro police allegedly opened fire, killing the 43-year-old.
He was shot in the back hardly 30 minutes after leaving his house some 300m away.
Second person shot dead at violent service delivery protest in Tembisa
‘No looting. We burn everything’
A second person has been killed at the violent service delivery protest in Tembisa, on the East Rand.
Beverly Masinga, 51, on Monday told Sowetan of how she witnessed the killing of a 52-year-old man in their yard.
Sowetan is withholding the man’s identity.
Masinga said a police officer leaned against the boundary wall and shot directly at the man at a house along George Nyanga Drive, right opposite the municipal offices where protesters torched the building and cars.
About four vehicles that were in the municipal yard have been set alight.
The offices were broken into and items such as TV screens, fridges and computers were also set alight, while some protesters took advantage and looted items such a grass cutters, toilet papers and heaters.
Others yelled: “No looting. We burn everything.”
“We were standing in the yard watching as people were burning items when the officer aimed at him and shot.
“We ran and some tried to help him as he was bleeding but he died on the spot. I don’t know why they shot at us in our yard when the violence was outside.”
Protesters closed off main roads in the area demanding that the Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell address them over high electricity tariffs.
Pheta Molonyama was killed earlier in the day.
Molonyama's neighbour Mathapelo Mahole said she was called to the scene at around 6.45am where she found his bloodied body.
"I then rushed to his house and went to call his mother. When we arrived at the scene, the nyala [which had police officer] that had shot at him was still there.
"You could see that he was shot in the back. It was unnecessary,” Mahole said.
He was among a group people who were marching along Reverend RJT Namane Street when metro police allegedly opened fire, killing the 43-year-old.
He was shot in the back hardly 30 minutes after leaving his house some 300m away.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos