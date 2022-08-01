Border posts shut by pandemic to reopen
Business owners say this is a chance to rebuild
The department of home affairs will on Monday reopen 29 border posts that were closed more than two years ago due to the pandemic, much to the excitement of business owners and residents who have been badly affected by the closures.
Sowetan reported two weeks ago that 29 border posts between SA and Botswana and Namibia remained closed despite the lifting of Covid-19 travel restrictions...
