No consequences yet for public works officials implicated in Beitbridge saga

No officials from public works and infrastructure have suffered any consequences for their roles in alleged wrongdoing in the procurement of the controversial R37m Beitbridge border fence.

Public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille said this in reply to a question by Mthokozisi Nxumalo of the IF, who asked for an update on the disciplinary process for officials implicated in the debacle involving the 40km fence.

The fence, bordering Zimbabwe and SA, was hastily built last year after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the closure of borders as part of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

An investigation launched by De Lille in April last year found that its construction was littered with incompetence and wrongdoing. It recommended disciplinary action against 14 government officials.

In her reply, dated June 22, De Lille said the hearing for members of the bid adjudication committee was scheduled for April 21 to 24, while the hearings for senior officials was scheduled for May 4 to 6.