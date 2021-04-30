Kenya tells UN it will shut two camps with 430,000 refugees by June 2022

Kenya said on Thursday it had told the UN that by June 2022 it will shut two camps holding more than 430,000 refugees who fled from wars in the east and the Horn of Africa, adding it planned to repatriate some and give others residency.

The interior ministry made the announcement on Twitter about five weeks after ordering the closure of the Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps and giving the UN two weeks to present a plan to carry this out.

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta and UN refugee agency (UNHCR) chief Filippo Grandi met on Thursday in Nairobi, and a joint team will be formed to finalise and implement a road map towards the closure of the camps, the UN and Kenyan government said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Kenya and the UNHCR “agree that refugee camps are not a long-term solution to forced displacement” and are committed to working together to find alternative solutions in line with the Global Compact on Refugees, the statement read.

One of the two refugee camps in northern Kenya, Dadaab, close to the sensitive border with war-racked Somalia, was set up in 1991. In 2011, amid famine and chaos in Somalia, it was the world’s largest camp.