Russia's Nordgold shuts Burkina Faso mine due to security threats

Russia's Nordgold is shutting down its Taparko mine in Burkina Faso and calling force majeure citing the deteriorating security situation in the West African country, according to a company statement seen on Monday.

Burkina Faso, like its neighbours Mali and Niger, is battling armed militants linked to al Qaeda and the Islamic State who have carried out attacks killing thousands of people and displacing over two million others in the West Africa Sahel region.

The gold producer faces increasing threats against its operations and staff each day, Alexander Hagan Mensa, director-general of Nordgold subsidiary Société des Mines de Taparko (SOMITA), said in a statement dated April 9, seen by Reuters.

Nordgold's head of corporate communications confirmed in an email that the statement was official.

Access to the site has become “quasi-impossible” in recent weeks and the situation is putting the lives of staff on the site in grave danger, according to the statement.

“The company finds itself in a situation of total incapacity to continue its activities,” Mensa wrote. “We are therefore advising you of the halt of our mining activities because of force majeure and for security reasons.”

He called on staff to remain calm and “follow the evacuation plan and management's instructions.”