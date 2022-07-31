×

No happy ending for driver downed by dildos

31 July 2022 - 09:29
A box of adult toys caused a road accident in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal, according to Medi Response.
Image: Medi Response

A box of adult toys caused a road accident in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

Some of the toys fell out of their boxes.
Image: Medi Response

Medi Response paramedics rushed to an accident scene on the N2 near Ballito. The emergency service said a car driving behind a vehicle transporting the toys was hit by a full box and crashed.

Pictures of the accident scene showed some of the toys lying on the road. 

“Reports from the scene indicate that a vehicle was travelling behind an LDV towing a trailer when a box of sex toys allegedly flew off the trailer, hitting the car behind,” Medi Response said.

“The vehicle that was struck lost control and crashed. No serious injuries were reported.”

TimesLIVE

