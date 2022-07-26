Commuters protest at Putco depots over hike to fare prices
19% increase follows 8% rise in January
By Mpho Koka and Keletso Mkhwanazi - 26 July 2022 - 07:46
Putco bus commuters have slammed the looming 19% fare increase which comes seven months after another hike of 8% was implemented, citing the high cost of living.
On Monday, dozens of commuters protested outside Putco’s depots in Dobsonville, Soweto, and Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, over the exponential increase expected to become effective from August 1...
Commuters protest at Putco depots over hike to fare prices
19% increase follows 8% rise in January
Putco bus commuters have slammed the looming 19% fare increase which comes seven months after another hike of 8% was implemented, citing the high cost of living.
On Monday, dozens of commuters protested outside Putco’s depots in Dobsonville, Soweto, and Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, over the exponential increase expected to become effective from August 1...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos