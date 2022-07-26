×

South Africa

Commuters protest at Putco depots over hike to fare prices

19% increase follows 8% rise in January

By Mpho Koka and Keletso Mkhwanazi - 26 July 2022 - 07:46

Putco bus commuters have slammed the looming 19% fare increase which comes seven months after another hike of 8% was implemented, citing the high cost of living.

On Monday, dozens of commuters protested outside Putco’s depots in Dobsonville, Soweto, and Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, over the exponential increase expected to become effective from August 1...

