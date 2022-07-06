Mpumalanga roads closed as residents join taxi drivers in protest against fuel price increase

Major routes in and out of several areas in Mpumalanga into the Mbombela CBD have been blocked by taxi drivers in protest against the rising cost of fuel.

In some instances, truck drivers were forced out of their vehicles which were then used to block roads on Wednesday.

Provincial police had their hands full as they moved from one area to the next to try and calm the situation which left some passengers stranded and motorists unable to pass through.

Most businesses could not open on Wednesday as people were not able to get to work.