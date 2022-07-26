Step-aside rule to come under attack at ANC policy conference
KZN ANC demands scrapping but some stand firm
By Nomazima Nkosi and Penwell Dlamini - 26 July 2022 - 07:34
One of President Cyril Ramaphosa's uppermost policy reforms aimed at cleaning the battered image of the ANC – the step-aside rule – is set to come under heavy assault at the party's policy conference at the weekend.
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal became the second province after Limpopo at the weekend to raise the temperature on the resolution, with the province insisting “it must not only be reviewed but scrapped”. Limpopo, which is the second-biggest ANC province after KwaZulu-Natal by membership, had resolved that the resolution must be reviewed...
