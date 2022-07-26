×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Step-aside rule to come under attack at ANC policy conference

KZN ANC demands scrapping but some stand firm

By Nomazima Nkosi and Penwell Dlamini - 26 July 2022 - 07:34

One of President Cyril Ramaphosa's uppermost policy reforms aimed at cleaning the battered image of the ANC – the step-aside rule – is set to come under heavy assault at the party's policy conference at the weekend.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal became the second province after Limpopo at the weekend to raise the temperature on the resolution, with the province insisting “it must not only be reviewed but scrapped”. Limpopo, which is the second-biggest ANC province after KwaZulu-Natal by membership, had resolved that the resolution must be reviewed...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Thabo Mbeki warns ANC to honour its promises at Duarte memorial
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...