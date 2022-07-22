Five people have been arrested after security guards on duty at Middelburg Provincial Hospital were allegedly shot at by guards from another company on Thursday.
Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said no-one was hospitalised, but one guard was treated for injuries and discharged.
“It is further alleged that rubber bullets were used.”
Mohlala said the matter was reported to the police in Middelburg and five suspects aged between 26 and 40 were arrested.
The charges include discharging a firearm in a public space and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
“Police are also looking at probing the allegations that a live round was fired during the incident.”
The motive is yet to be established and the suspects are expected to appear in the Middelburg magistrate's court soon.
Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the incident, adding the duty of members of the security cluster is to maintain peace.
“The behaviour displayed at the hospital can never be tolerated or accepted, especially coming from security officers or any officer of the law. Instead, members of the security cluster should be exemplary in [their] conduct. We hope that the law will take its course.”
Hospital guards 'attacked by guards from another company' - 5 arrested
Image: 123RF
