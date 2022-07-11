How to make your 67 minutes count
Mandela Day a day for patriots to participate in acts of charity
By Madali Chibambu - 11 July 2022 - 11:29
On July 18, South Africans and the world at large will give 67 minutes of their time doing charitable acts under the global theme: “Do what you can, with what you have, wherever you are”. This day was officially declared by the UN in 2009 and the first UN Mandela Day was held on July 18 2010 because Mandela was born on this day in 1918.
Mandela once said: “Like slavery and apartheid, poverty is not natural but man-made and it can be overcome by the actions of human beings.”..
