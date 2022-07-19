Two security guards shot dead in separate incidents in Soweto

Another shooting in Soweto has claimed the lives of two security officers.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the first security officer was gunned down while on guard at a local butchery in White City.
“It is reported that one security officer was on guard duty at a local butchery in White City, Soweto, whilst it was closing when he was suddenly approached by five unknown black men who shot and disarmed him before fleeing the scene on foot,” he said.
“A few meters away from [that] scene, the suspects met another security officer who was returning from work and they also shot him.”
He said the second victim did not have any firearm on him.
“The suspects are unknown at this stage and police will be investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting incidents,” he said.
Masondo said anyone with information about this incident is urged to report it at any police station or anonymously on the crime stop line at 08600-10111 or via MySAPS app.
