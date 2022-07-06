×

South Africa

KZN man survives plunge into Howick Falls

06 July 2022 - 10:27
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A man survived an allegede suicide attempt at Howick Falls in KZN.
Image: Midlands EMS

A KwaZulu-Natal man survived an alleged attempt at ending his life by plunging off the view point at Howick Falls on Tuesday.

Midlands EMS said they received multiple calls about a man who fell into the Howick Falls. But when a team was dispatched, they found that the 35-year-old local resident had allegedly attempted suicide by jumping off the view point.

“A quick-thinking security guard on the scene called for help and some bystanders started making their way down to the patient on foot,” said Midlands EMS.

“Once Midlands EMS, police search and rescue, Howick SAPS and multiple local security services arrived, the patient was found and started walking with the help of bystanders.

“It is believed that the patient's fall was slowed and stopped by multiple thick trees, bushes and rock ledges.”

The man suffered moderate injuries, was treated on the scene and transported to a local medical facility.

TimesLIVE

