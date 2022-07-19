Cops no closer to solving Soweto tavern massacre
Speculation links Lesotho gangs to bloodbath
As the families of the patrons killed at Mdlalose’s Tavern in Nomzamo informal settlement in Soweto prepare to bury their relatives this weekend, the police are still in the dark about who pulled the trigger.
“Currently there are no suspects arrested but a team of investigators is on the ground following any leads received. No information is taken lightly,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Sello. ..
