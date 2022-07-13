"As an officer of the court and a professional in the legal fraternity, Adv Teffo must appreciate the level of veracity that is necessary to support such claims about any institution or individual. The Presidency espouses the values of our Constitution and cherishes the protection, safety and justice for all.”
Teffo represented Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube and Mthokoziseni Maphisa.
The fifth accused, Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, is represented by Adv Zandile Mshololo.
On April 28, Teffo was arrested inside court in a matter in which he was representing police officers who were fired from the force.
The NPA said his departure will have an impact on the trial.
“There will be delays with the trial, as new legal representative(s) must be appointed but it does not affect the merits of the case at all,” said NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.
Presidency says Adv Teffo’s intimidation claims ‘baseless’
Lawyer accuses president of being part of plot against him
Image: Thulani Mbele
President Cyril Ramaphosa has rejected allegations made by Adv Malesela Teffo that he is part of an alleged plan to intimidate him during the murder trial of Bafana Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa.
On Tuesday, Teffo withdrew as counsel for four of the five accused in the case, citing harassment and intimidation from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the court without providing evidence.
Teffo made wild allegations without providing proof or further details in court that the plan to get him off the case was hatched from the highest office in the land.
He failed to provide any proof even when journalists questioned him about this claim after the proceedings.
“The Presidency finds these unsubstantiated and baseless claims mischievous and harmful to the standing of the office of the president. The Presidency does not participate in criminal investigations or trials and is not involved in any perceived or actual harassment of Adv Teffo," said presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya in a statement.
Teffo withdraws from Meyiwa murder case due to ‘harassment’
