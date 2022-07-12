Adv Malesela Teffo has withdrawn from representing four of the five men accused of killing Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa.
Teffo made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon just after judge Tshifhiwa Maumela rejected the request for the court to intervene in the prison conditions of one of his clients, Mthobisi Mncube, who is accused no 3 in the case.
“I am withdrawing as counsel of accused 1-4. I’m no longer able to proceed based on the harassment I am getting from the state and from the court. The accused have been consulted, it has been agreed upon that based on what is happening to them, I should not proceed,” Teffo told the court.
Mncube wrote a letter regarding difficulties he is facing as he is being held in solitary confinement in the Kgosi Mammpuru Prison in Pretoria, and wanted the court to intervene.
Teffo represented Mncube, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi and Mthokoziseni Maphisa.
Teffo withdraws from Meyiwa murder case due to ‘harassment’
Advocate will no longer represent four accused
Since the beginning of trial, Teffo has been the centre of attention through his conduct and theatrics in the Pretoria high court. He was the first defence lawyer to bring to the attention of the court that there was a second docket in which Kelly Khumalo and all who were in the house where Meyiwa was killed, were the accused.
The docket was brought to the attention of the court during the testimony of the first state witness, forensic expert Sgt Thabo Mosia.
Teffo had many heated arguments with Maumela, who now and again called him to order for his use of language and failure to follow court procedures.
His withdrawal as advocate for the four is likely to be a huge setback as Mncube, Sibiya, Ntanzi and Maphisa will now have to find his replacement.
The lawyer they find will have to go through months of transcripts flowing from the court proceedings and evidence that has been submitted, which may take more time.
