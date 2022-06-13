Judge crosses swords with Teffo over procedure

“Adv [Malesela] Teffo, if you are not going to talk about the date, sit down.”

That is how Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela had to stamp his authority after several heated exchanges with Teffo, who is representing four of the five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.

On Monday, the court was supposed to get feedback from Adv Zandile Mshololo on the second docket opened on the Meyiwa murder case which she received on June 8.

The docket indicates that singer Kelly Khumalo is the one who fired the shot that killed Meyiwa.

After Mshololo read the two letters from the director of public prosecutions Adv Andrew Chauke, Teffo came after the tea adjournment wanting to address the court.

Teffo took off on a lighter note as he thanked Maumela for recognising him but Maumela immediately became firm.

“You always sit behind that box and you go low. I always presume you are there until one day we were proceeding and you walked in. From the beginning of this trial you hide behind that box, I don’t know why you do that,” Maumela said, leaving the public gallery in stitches.