×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Police top brass to visit site of Soweto tavern mass shooting

By TimesLIVE - 11 July 2022 - 09:19
Mdlalose's tavern in Orlando East, Soweto where a mass shooting early on Sunday left 15 dead.
Mdlalose's tavern in Orlando East, Soweto where a mass shooting early on Sunday left 15 dead.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and minister Bheki Cele will on Monday receive a full report on the mass shooting that claimed 15 lives at a tavern in Nomzamo informal settlement in Orlando East, Soweto.

After the private briefing at the Orlando police station, a site visit to the crime scene will be conducted.

A manhunt is underway for the gunmen who arrived in a Quantum minibus taxi and started shooting randomly at tavern patrons in the early hours on Sunday.  They were armed with rifles and 9mm pistols.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released