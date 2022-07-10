Assault rifles and pistols were used to kill 14 patrons at Mdlalose's Tavern in Orlando, Soweto, during the early hours of Sunday morning.
Men aged between 19 and 35 have been confirmed dead while nine other patrons have been admitted at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in a critical condition.
Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela said those in hospital include two females between the ages of 21 and 33.
"Early investigations suggest that a group of unidentified men walked into the tavern and started shooting at everybody that was inside the tavern. The gunmen then fled the scene in a Quantum taxi. The motive for the shooting is not yet known," said Mawela.
The incident happened at about 12.30am, during the official operating hours of the licensed establishment.
The area where the tavern is has no electricity and the venue was using a generator.
The crime scene had been cordoned off by 8am as police searched for evidence. A large number of shocked residents were standing around the crime scene.
"This is painful. The police must arrest whoever is responsible for this brutal act," said Themba Hlatshwayo who was among the bystanders.
14 die in mass shooting at Orlando tavern
Image: Antonio Muchave
