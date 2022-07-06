×

WATCH LIVE | East London tavern tragedy victims laid to rest

By TIMESLIVE - 06 July 2022 - 10:29

Mourners have gathered in Scenery Park, East London for the mass funeral for 21 teenagers who died in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy on June 26.

Only two of the 21 patrons will be buried today although 19 empty coffins are laid out for the ceremony. This is after some of the families elected to bury their loved ones privately.

The tavern has since been shut down.

At least 17 patrons — almost all underage — died in mysterious circumstances at the venue. Others were taken to hospital, where four more died.

The cause of their deaths is yet to be established.

