WATCH LIVE | East London tavern tragedy victims laid to rest

Only two of the 21 patrons will be buried today although 19 empty coffins are laid out for the ceremony. This is after some of the families elected to bury their loved ones privately.

The tavern has since been shut down.

At least 17 patrons — almost all underage — died in mysterious circumstances at the venue. Others were taken to hospital, where four more died.

The cause of their deaths is yet to be established.

