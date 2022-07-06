Family member collapses at Enyobeni victims’ funeral
A 30-year-old woman collapsed shortly before the funeral of the 21 Enyobeni tavern victims on Wednesday morning. She was taken to hospital.
The woman, whose name is known to the Dispatch, is a relative of Bhongo Ncandana, a 17-year-old who died in the tragedy.
A mass funeral for the victims is taking place at the sports grounds in the Scenery Park area.
