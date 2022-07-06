×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Family member collapses at Enyobeni victims’ funeral

By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 06 July 2022 - 11:35
A family member of an Enyobeni tavern tragedy victim has been hospitalised after collapsing before the funeral.
A family member of an Enyobeni tavern tragedy victim has been hospitalised after collapsing before the funeral.
Image: SITHANDIWE VELAPHI

A 30-year-old woman collapsed shortly before the funeral of the 21 Enyobeni tavern victims on Wednesday morning. She was taken to hospital.

The woman, whose name is known to the Dispatch, is a relative of Bhongo Ncandana, a 17-year-old who died in the tragedy.

A mass funeral for the victims is taking place at the sports grounds in the Scenery Park area.

DispatchLIVE

Enyobeni tragedy: Ramaphosa calls for frank discussions about alcohol scourge

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to do more to combat underage drinking.
News
2 days ago

Medical expert to speak at funeral for Enyonbeni tragedy victims

Premier Oscar Mabuyane, BCM deputy mayor Princess Faku, NEC members Aaron Motsoaledi and Zizi Kodwa and ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi ...
News
1 hour ago

LISTEN | 'Report on cause of deaths not out': SAPS slams speculation over Enyobeni deaths

The SAPS in the Eastern Cape has refuted rumours about the cause of the death of 21 teenagers in the Enyobeni tavern in East London.
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released