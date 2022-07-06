‘These unscrupulous operators don’t care’: Ramaphosa blames tavern owners for Enyobeni tragedy

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the parents of 21 teenagers who died in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy are not to blame, but those profiteering from selling alcohol to minors are.

He was giving a eulogy at Scenery Park in East London at the mass funeral for the teens, the youngest victim being 13.

Ramaphosa’s comments come after police minister Bheki Cele last week apportioned blame on community members and questioned how parents went to bed not knowing the whereabouts of their young children.

Ramaphosa, however, rubbished the remarks.

“These were young people, full of life. They wanted a place to meet their friends and have a good time to celebrate the end of their exams.