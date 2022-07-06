‘These unscrupulous operators don’t care’: Ramaphosa blames tavern owners for Enyobeni tragedy
These children should not have died, president tells mourners
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the parents of 21 teenagers who died in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy are not to blame, but those profiteering from selling alcohol to minors are.
He was giving a eulogy at Scenery Park in East London at the mass funeral for the teens, the youngest victim being 13.
Ramaphosa’s comments come after police minister Bheki Cele last week apportioned blame on community members and questioned how parents went to bed not knowing the whereabouts of their young children.
Ramaphosa, however, rubbished the remarks.
“These were young people, full of life. They wanted a place to meet their friends and have a good time to celebrate the end of their exams.
“It is shameful there are people out there who are blaming the parents and even blaming the young people for going there,” he said.
While parents and the community sought answers and shifted the blame, Ramaphosa said, “blame must be laid at the feet of those who are making money off the dreams and lives of the young people of SA by breaking the law and selling them alcohol”.
Children should not have been allowed inside a place meant for adults, and they should not have been served alcohol, said an emotional Ramaphosa.
“What was happening was illegal,” he said.
These children should not have died. Their deaths could have been prevented had the law been adhered toPresident Cyril Ramaphosa
The cause of their deaths is yet to be established, while the possibility of a stampede has been largely ruled out. A medical expert told mourners the clothes of the deceased had been sent to the laboratory for tests. He asked for patience, as it was a sensitive matter.
Ramaphosa said: “We do know the law was broken that night, and probably many nights before then.
“Many young people under the age of 18 were drinking alcohol that had been sold to them.”
Ramaphosa cited a similar incident in Khayelitsha in 2015, where eight young women died, and another in Durban in 2000, where 13 children died and 100 were injured.
“What is common to all of these is that they were selling and serving alcohol to underage patrons, in violation of the law.”
He slammed owners of entertainment venues that did not comply with the law but were focused on making money at whatever cost.
“Is it then no wonder our children have come to associate having a good time with having drinks, and why so many indulge in heavy or binge drinking?
“These unscrupulous operators don’t care if their venues become too overcrowded, as long as more people are coming in, paying entrance fees and ordering from the bar.”
The president assured mourners law enforcement agencies were probing whether the Enyobeni tavern had the necessary permits and was compliant with municipal regulations.
“We know this is a difficult time but I want to call on the community to let this, as well as the police investigation, run its course.”
Ramaphosa described the crisis as a national tragedy and promised action to prevent under-age drinking.
“These children should not have died. Their deaths could have been prevented had the law been adhered to.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.