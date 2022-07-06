IN PICS | Empty coffins, tears at Enyobeni tavern tragedy mass funeral
Mourners gathered in Scenery Park in East London on Wednesday for the mass funeral of 21 teenagers who died in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy on June 26.
President Cyril Ramaphosa was one of the mourners.
The Daily Dispatch reported earlier that a 30-year-old woman collapsed shortly before the funeral. She was taken to hospital.
