Family members convicted of killing 92-year-old relative they accused of witchcraft

Nonagenarian Nosayinethe Manundu, affectionately known as Mablangwe, had attended a cleansing ceremony after a relative’s funeral in Majuba village, Sterkspruit, in March 2020. The deceased, Samkelo Manundu, was stabbed in Cape Town.
Relatives suddenly turned on Manundu and kicked her, then drove her to her homestead where she was dragged into a rondavel and set alight. The post-mortem showed she died of blunt trauma force and second andthird-degree burns.
Mzubongile, Siyabulela, Zukhanye and Mlungisi Manundu were charged with arson and murder alongside Sowisa Tyhokolo, Sikhokhele Velamani, Nkosiyoxolo Velamani, Sithembiso Yalwa and Nontsebenzo Yalwa.
Charges against Tyhokolo and Nontsebenzo Yalwa were withdrawn after they turned state witness. Sikhokhele Velemani’s trial was separated from the others.
According to the Mthatha high court judgment handed down last month, it “is not clear what became of ... Zukhanye Manundu. The state did indicate at the commencement of the trial that he would also be called as a witness. However, he was never called to come and testify.”
The court found Mzubongile, Sithembiso, Siyabulela, Nkosiyoxolo and Mlungisi guilty of using witchcraft on Manundu. It also found Mzubongile, Sithembiso, Siyabulela and Mlungisi guilty of her murder. They were all acquitted of arson.
Mzubongile told the court that on the day of the cleansing ceremony a relative told family elders Samkelo was not dead. He said he then heard there was a fire at Mandunu’s homestead.
“He went to the deceased’s homestead to see what was happening. He found the deceased outside the rondavel, which was burning. The deceased was being questioned about Samkelo’s whereabouts. The deceased said that Samkelo was inside the burning rondavel in a trunk,” the judgment reads.
“He then told the deceased to go and take Samkelo out of the burning rondavel. She refused. He and others then grabbed the deceased in order to force her into the burning rondavel to take out Samkelo. However, they were unable to force her into the rondavel because of the flames and the heat.”
Mzubongile said he stopped when someone reprimanded him.
“At that time his taxi was waiting for him as he was due to return to the Western Cape. He went to the taxis and was joined by others, and they left for the Western Cape. When he left, the deceased was still alive sitting next to the rondavel,” the judgment reads.
Judge Mbulelo Jolwana commended the police, but had stern words for the community.
“Before I conclude, I must thank the police of Sterkspruit for acting promptly in responding to the complaint that there was a fire at Majuba. The decisive action that was taken by the police in this regard is indeed commendable. The investigation was thorough and conducted with agility and care. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about the members of the community of Majuba,” Jolwana said.
“I do not know if the men of Majuba, the elders hid their tails behind their legs when this gruesome crime was evolving in front of their eyes and allowed it to be completed. They, in the process, threw a vulnerable 92-year-old nonagenarian, to the wolves.
“They must do a serious introspection and ensure that unlawful criminal resolution is rescinded or cancelled. They must ensure that the death of Mablangwe does not become their legacy and it is never repeated on anyone else.”
